Anwaar Lahrichi-Greenwood was reportedly "involved in a brawl" before he was found dead

The family of a man found drowned in Ibiza have accused Spanish police of not properly investigating his death.

Anwaar Lahrichi-Greenwood, 24, from Edmonton, north London, was discovered floating in the harbour of San Antonio on 5 August after going missing from a nightclub.

His family say they have gathered their own evidence and believe the Spanish authorities should be doing more.

Spanish police have declined to comment on the investigation.

A spokeswoman for the British Embassy in Madrid said: "We are assisting the family of a British man following his death in Ibiza, and our staff are in contact with the Spanish authorities, who are responsible for investigating the incident."

Spanish officials said Mr Lahrichi-Greenwood slipped, hit his head and drowned, but the youth worker's family do not agree with the conclusions.

His cousin, Syan Angol, said: "We personally believe he is being painted as another British tourist who goes out to Ibiza, gets drunk, loses themselves and accidents happen.

"That's what they want us to believe."

'Involved in a brawl'

Ms Angol, along with Mr Lahrichi-Greenwood's mother Amina Lahrichi, travelled to Ibiza to carry out their own investigation.

They say they have been told by witnesses that Mr Lahrichi-Greenwood had been "involved in a brawl" and "hit over the head with a bottle".

"People had said he had been involved in an altercation prior to being found in the water," Ms Angol said.

"We have written statements, addresses, numbers and established a timeline. Although there are still bits missing, we probably have more than the Spanish authorities have."