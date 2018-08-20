Image copyright Met Police Image caption Gary Amer had been working at William Treadwell's property to fix his boiler

A man has appeared in court over the death of a tradesman who was repeatedly stabbed 30 times on Friday in Walworth, south London.

William Treadwell, 67, entered no plea to a charge of murder when he appeared before Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court.

The victim, Gary Amer, 63, had been working to fix the boiler at Mr Treadwell's home on Madron Street.

Mr Treadwell was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey.

He wore a grey sweatshirt and jogging bottoms and spoke only to confirm his name, address, date of birth and nationality.

Mr Treadwell blew kisses and waved to the public gallery as he was remanded into custody.

The court heard Mr Amer had been working at the property since 13 August when he was stabbed 30 times on 17 August.