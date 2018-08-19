Image copyright PA Image caption Police have urged the public not to approach Joe Xuereb

A mother and daughter are in a critical condition after a "horrific" hammer attack in south-east London.

Scotland Yard said the women, aged 64 and 30, suffered injuries "consistent with a violent assault" at Adderley Gardens, Greenwich, at about 12:10 BST.

Officers are keen to find Joe Xuereb, 27, who lives locally and is believed to have mental health issues.

He is described as white, with short fair hair. He was wearing beige trousers, a white top and trainers.

He was last seen travelling on a black and orange bicycle, according to the force.

Det Supt Jane Corrigan said: "I would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to trace Xuereb and question him in relation to the horrific attack which has left two women fighting for their lives.

"I would urge anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact the police on 999, and would like to remind the public not to approach him if seen."

The women, who did not know the suspect, are being treated at hospitals in south London.