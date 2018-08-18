Image copyright Google Image caption Flaxen Road, Chingford

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in north-east London.

Joseph Cullimore, 42, was found with stab wounds at an address in Flaxen Road, Chingford, at about 04:40 BST on Friday.

A 35-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released pending further inquiries, the Metropolitan Police said.

The teenager will appear at Thames Magistrates Court on Monday.