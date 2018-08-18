Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Ringstead Road in Catford, south-east London at 04:00 BST

A man has died after being stabbed in south-east London.

Emergency services were called to Ringstead Road in Catford at 04:00 BST and found a man, believed to be in his 50s, with stab injuries.

He was taken to a south London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 05:28.

His next-of-kin have not yet been informed as formal identification is yet to take place. No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.