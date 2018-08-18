Catford stabbing: Man found injured in house dies
- 18 August 2018
A man has died after being stabbed in south-east London.
Emergency services were called to Ringstead Road in Catford at 04:00 BST and found a man, believed to be in his 50s, with stab injuries.
He was taken to a south London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 05:28.
His next-of-kin have not yet been informed as formal identification is yet to take place. No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.