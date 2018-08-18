Image copyright Twitter/@Curt_FCB Image caption The incident was filmed, with laughter and shouts of encouragement clearly audible

A man has been charged over an incident that left a female police officer with a broken bone and a colleague needing surgery.

The pair were injured after stopping a car in Newham, east London, on Thursday.

In footage released online, people were seen cheering and laughing, which drew criticism from Scotland Yard.

A 25-year-old is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court later charged two counts of assault.

He also faces charges of possession of a firearm with criminal intent, obstructing a drugs search and driving whilst uninsured.

Meanwhile a 23-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

The female officer suffered a broken bone in her right hand after the car was stopped in Romford Road at about 16.30 BST.

The male officer suffered ligament damage to his hand and required surgery.

Footage shared on social media showed people laughing and shouting encouragement.

Supt Roy Smith said on Twitter: "It's a sad state of affairs", adding: "So disappointing to see members of the public filming this and laughing at the officers."