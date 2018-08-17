Image copyright NHS Press Office/PA Image caption Simonne Kerr joined the B Positive Choir following the death of her son Kavele

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a nurse who performed on Britain's Got Talent in an NHS choir.

Simonne Samantha Kerr, 31, from Wembley, was found fatally injured in a house in Grayshott Road, Battersea, on Wednesday.

Desmond Sylva, 40, also of Grayshott Road, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He was remanded in custody to appear on 21 August at the Old Bailey.

Mr Sylva did not enter a plea to the charge and spoke only to confirm his details during a short hearing.

Image copyright Jo Kingman Image caption The 31-year-old's body was found in Battersea on Wednesday

Ms Kerr, whose death sparked the 90th homicide investigation in the capital this year, was living in the flat but was originally from Wembley, north-west London, police said.

The nurse appeared on the ITV talent show with the B Positive Choir, performing in this year's final which was won by Lost Voice Guy.

She had qualified as a nurse in January and began working at Guy's Hospital near London Bridge the following month.

The 31-year-old previously told how she joined the choir "to raise awareness of the urgent need for more young and black people to give blood" after her six-year-old son Kavele died from complications of sickle cell disease.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Kerr was pronounced dead at the scene

A spokeswoman from NHS Blood and Transplant said Ms Kerr was "a valued and respected member of the B Positive choir who was passionate about the lifesaving power of blood donation following the loss of her son".

"The choir, NHS Blood and Transplant and all those who knew Simonne are devastated at the loss of a well-liked choir member and friend," she added.