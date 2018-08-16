London

Battersea stabbing death: Victim named as Simone Samantha Kerr

  • 16 August 2018
Police in Battersea Image copyright Jo Kingman
Image caption Emergency services were called to the property in Battersea shortly after 12:30 BST

A woman who was stabbed to death in a house in south London has been named.

Simone Samantha Kerr, who was originally from Wembley, was found fatally injured in Grayshott Road, Battersea, on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old was treated by paramedics but she was pronounced dead at the scene at 13:40 BST.

A 40-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody. Police said they were not looking for anyone else over Ms Kerr's death.

Her next-of-kin have been informed and a post-mortem is due to take place later, a Met spokesperson said.

Image copyright PA
Image caption Simone Samantha Kerr was pronounced dead at the scene

