Image copyright Kirsty O"Connor/PA Wire Image caption Richard Sivier was spotted by police using a camera to record under women's clothing

A man who filmed up women's skirts near Buckingham Palace has been sentenced.

Richard Sivier, 57, was spotted by police using a camera to record under the women's clothing in Horse Guards Parade on 20 June.

Sivier was handed an eight-week jail sentence suspended for two years at Westminster Magistrates' Court after admitting outraging public decency.

A law allowing upskirting offenders to be jailed for up to two years was introduced the day after his offence.

At about midday on 20 June Sivier was seen by police at the end of the Mall, near to Buckingham Palace, with a camera bag dangling near his ankles.

The lens of the camera was poking out and pointing upwards, prosecutor Trevor Green told the court, while the rest of it was zipped away in the bag.

'Uploaded images'

He was later seen nearby attempting to film up two more women's dresses, including one who was pushing a pram, the court heard.

During sentencing, Jane Smith said Sivier uploaded images of "several victims" on to a website after filming them.

When Sivier, of Warren Road, Cambridge, was arrested, he admitted to officers that he had recorded similar footage at Trooping the Colour.

In mitigation, Paul Dillon said Sivier was embarrassed by what he had done and realised it had put his marriage in jeopardy.

He said his client was taking steps to change, including seeing a therapist.

Sivier was handed a 24-month ban from having a camera capable of recording in a public place and ordered to pay costs of £200.

He will also be required to do 100 days of the Horizon sex offending programme and 20 days of rehabilitation.