Image copyright Brampton Manor Academy Image caption The school said its rules are "be ambitious" and "work hard"

A London school has achieved record A-level results with more than 100 students achieving straight A or A* grades.

Brampton Manor Academy will also send 20 students to Oxford or Cambridge, all from ethnic minority backgrounds.

The final tally saw 99% of students achieve at A*-C.

The school's director of sixth form, Sam Dobin, said the result were "what we hoped for, but it is not surprising when you see these kids".

Mr Dobin said there are just two rules at the school: "You have to be ambitious and you have to work hard.

"And if you put passionate teachers in front of these kids, the sky is the limit. Our aspiration is to send more kids to to Oxford and Cambridge than any other school."

The school has been rated outstanding by Ofsted twice in the past five years.

Image copyright Brompton Manor Academy Image caption Baker Lubwama said Brompton Manor Academy mentored his academic progression and mental health

While the school is non-selective, places at the sixth form are based on exam results.

The school also offers "bespoke Oxbridge preparation programmes" including training courses for all admissions tests and specialist interview preparation.

Baker Lubwama got three A*s and will be studying medicine at Cambridge as a result.

He said: "My mum was screaming down the phone saying 'You've made us proud'."

Mr Lubwama said the school "do a lot of mentoring for students to ensure that their mental health as well as their academic progression is on track".