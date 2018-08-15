A woman has been stabbed to death in a house in south London.

Police and paramedics were called to the property in Grayshott Road, Battersea, at about 12:30 BST after reports a woman had been attacked.

The victim, believed to be aged in her 30s, was treated for a stab injury but pronounced dead at the scene an hour later. Her next of kin have not yet been informed.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said it sent "an advanced paramedic, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew", along with London's Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of our medics, a person died at the scene."

There have been 89 murder investigations launched in the capital this year, the BBC understands.