Image copyright Family of Rashan Charles Image caption Rashan Charles died after being apprehended by police in Dalston

The actions of a Met Police officer who restrained a man who later died were below standards but not deliberate, the police watchdog has found.

Rashan Charles, 20, died in hospital after police chased him into a shop in Dalston, east London, on 22 July 2017.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer's failings did not amount to misconduct.

The Met said it agreed with the findings and the officer would face unsatisfactory performance proceedings.

Mr Charles' death sparked violence and led to threats being made to police.

In June an inquest found his death was accidental and the father-of-one had died of a cardiac arrest and an obstructed airway during the restraint.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Footage of Mr Charles's restraint was captured on CCTV

In its report into the case, the IOPC found that:

It was reasonable for officers to stop the hired car Mr Charles was in as it was being driven in a suspicious way

There were reasonable grounds to stop and search Mr Charles due to the way he ran from the car following an attempted police stop

The officer had used reasonable, necessary and proportionate force during the restraint

While the restraint technique was unorthodox, it did not cause any injury to Mr Charles' throat or contribute to his death

The officer did not follow recognised first aid protocols especially in his delay in calling an ambulance when it was evident that Mr Charles may have swallowed something

The officer failed to switch on his body-worn camera as he left his vehicle although events were captured on CCTV

Jonathan Green, the IOPC's regional director for London, said the officer "was responsible for some basic failing... either through a lack of competence or capability".

"We have decided... that BX47 [the officer, who was granted anonymity] be subject to performance procedures to remediate the shortfalls in his performance on this occasion and to improve his competence and capabilities going forward," he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Violence broke out in Kingsland Road following a protest over Mr Charles' death

The Met's Deputy Assistant Commissioner Richard Martin said the report "supports the recent finding by the inquest jury".

"The IOPC investigation has identified some learning to take forward for BX47 and this will be progressed," he said.

Mr Charles' family have previously called the inquest process a "farce" and some of the evidence given "downright lies".