High Holborn cyclist killed in lorry crash
- 15 August 2018
A cyclist has died in a crash with a lorry in central London.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene on High Holborn at about 09:30 BST on Wednesday. The area remained cordoned off while police investigated. No arrests have been made.
The victim is the seventh cyclist to die in the capital this year, according to Transport for London.
Nine cyclists are believed to have died in London in 2017, compared to eight in 2016 and nine in 2015.