Harry Uzoka death: Three guilty of killing London model
- 13 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three men have been convicted of killing a London model who was stabbed in the heart.
Harry Uzoka, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene in Shepherd's Bush, west London, at 17:00 GMT on 11 January.
Model George Koh, 24, and Merse Dikanda, 24, were found guilty of Mr Uzoka's murder at the Old Bailey on Monday.
Jonathan Okigbo, also 24, was cleared of the same offence but convicted of manslaughter.