Image copyright Harry Uzoka Image caption Harry Uzoka was killed by a stab wound to the heart in January

Three men have been convicted of killing a London model who was stabbed in the heart.

Harry Uzoka, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene in Shepherd's Bush, west London, at 17:00 GMT on 11 January.

Model George Koh, 24, and Merse Dikanda, 24, were found guilty of Mr Uzoka's murder at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Jonathan Okigbo, also 24, was cleared of the same offence but convicted of manslaughter.