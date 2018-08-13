London

Harry Uzoka death: Three guilty of killing London model

  • 13 August 2018
Harry Uzoka Image copyright Harry Uzoka
Image caption Harry Uzoka was killed by a stab wound to the heart in January

Three men have been convicted of killing a London model who was stabbed in the heart.

Harry Uzoka, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene in Shepherd's Bush, west London, at 17:00 GMT on 11 January.

Model George Koh, 24, and Merse Dikanda, 24, were found guilty of Mr Uzoka's murder at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Jonathan Okigbo, also 24, was cleared of the same offence but convicted of manslaughter.

