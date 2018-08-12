London

Off-duty PC stabbed during Lewisham robbery

  • 12 August 2018
Scotland Yard Image copyright Met Police
Image caption The officer was unarmed when he confronted the four suspects

An off-duty police officer has been stabbed as he tried to stop a moped robbery in south London.

The City of London officer was hurt when he confronted four moped riders as they tried to steal another moped from a man on Maylons Road, Lewisham, at about 17:45 BST on Saturday.

The unarmed officer, 37, was stabbed in the leg with a kitchen knife when he challenged the suspects.

He continued to challenge them until they fled the scene.

The officer was taken to a south London hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 21-year-old owner of the moped was also assaulted.

The Met is appealing for witnesses and information.

