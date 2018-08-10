Two men have been charged with terror offences as part of an ongoing investigation in London.

Ahmed Aweys, 32, of Redbridge, east London and Abdulaziz Omer Munye, 26, of north London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Aweys has been charged with dissemination of terrorist publications and Mr Munye has been charged under section 2 of the Terrorism Act.

The charges come after four people were arrested as part of the inquiry.

A 30-year-old woman detained on suspicion of terrorism offences on Thursday morning remains in police custody.

A 29-year-old man from east London, who was arrested on 18 April, remains on police bail.