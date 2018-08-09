London

Smile for the Camra: 'Hat day' at the British Beer Festival

  • 9 August 2018
Friends sit down to drink a food during the traditional hat day during the CAMRA Great British Beer Festival at Olympia in London. Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire
Image caption Fancy headbeer - some amoosing and some on fire - was on display across London's Olympia Exhibition Centre

The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has held its annual "hat day" at the Great British Beer Festival.

Visitors are asked to wear their "silliest and craziest drinking hat" at the halfway point of the five-day festival.

Man with road sign hat chats to visitors during the traditional hat day during the CAMRA Great British Beer Festival at Olympia in London Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire
Image caption Put your drinking cap on to find some good pubs nearby
Friends pose during the traditional hat day during the CAMRA Great British Beer Festival at Olympia in London Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire
Image caption Yeaster bonnets: Hats were decorated with beer mats, bottle tops and all sorts of other ale-related paraphernalia

An estimated 50,000 people will have the chance to sample more than 1,000 different beers, ciders, perries, wines and gins throughout the festival.

Visitors during the traditional hat day during the CAMRA Great British Beer Festival at Olympia in London. Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire
Image caption Tipple of the hat to Nicky Manix who shows off her homemade Great British Beer Festival (GBBF) hat
Friends pose during the traditional hat day during the CAMRA Great British Beer Festival at Olympia in London Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire
Image caption Do you like your beer with a head?

Siren Brewery based in Berkshire won the prestigious Champion Beer of Britain.

Its Broken Dream Breakfast Stout was described as having a "deep and complex blend of chocolate, coffee and a touch of smoke" by the festival's judges.

A visitor shows off his homemade hate Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire
Image caption Beer in your bonnet? This visitor also showed off his homemade creation

The beer festival - at London's Olympia Exhibition Centre -runs until 11 August.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites