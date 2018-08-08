Cyclist threat driver suspect named as Shane Seymour
Police have named a man suspected of threatening to run over cyclists during the morning rush hour in south London.
Officers are appealing for help to find Shane Seymour, who they said drove a stolen car during the row.
Footage on social media shows how cyclist Dave Clifton was almost hit by a black Audi A3 on a road in Clapham at about 08:00 BST last Wednesday.
The Met Police wants to track down the "dangerous" driver, who sped away when police arrived at the scene.
"It is only a matter of luck that no-one was seriously injured or even killed by this reckless driver," Det Con James Preston said.
"The sooner we can apprehend him, the better."
After shouting at a cyclist near Clapham North station, the driver mounted the pavement where a group of cyclists had gathered.
He drove at them, apparently telling them "it's a stolen car".
He reversed at speed and disappeared down Dorset Road when an unmarked police car arrived at the scene and an officer got out.