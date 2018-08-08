Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption IT consultant Dave Clifton was nearly struck by the car during the row

Police have named a man suspected of threatening to run over cyclists during the morning rush hour in south London.

Officers are appealing for help to find Shane Seymour, who they said drove a stolen car during the row.

Footage on social media shows how cyclist Dave Clifton was almost hit by a black Audi A3 on a road in Clapham at about 08:00 BST last Wednesday.

The Met Police wants to track down the "dangerous" driver, who sped away when police arrived at the scene.

"It is only a matter of luck that no-one was seriously injured or even killed by this reckless driver," Det Con James Preston said.

"The sooner we can apprehend him, the better."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police named Shane Seymour as the main suspect in their investigation

After shouting at a cyclist near Clapham North station, the driver mounted the pavement where a group of cyclists had gathered.

He drove at them, apparently telling them "it's a stolen car".

He reversed at speed and disappeared down Dorset Road when an unmarked police car arrived at the scene and an officer got out.