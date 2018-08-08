Image copyright Bookmarks Image caption Police were called to the Bookmarks store in central London on Saturday

UKIP has reinstated a party member after "no evidence" was found of her protesting at a left-wing bookshop.

Elizabeth Jones was suspended after the Met said it was called to reports of a protest at Bookmarks in Bloomsbury, central London, on Saturday.

Bookmarks said on Facebook that "around a dozen mask-wearing fascists" tried to intimidate people and destroy books.

UKIP confirmed two other members, Luke Nash-Jones and Martin Costello, remain suspended pending an investigation.

"There is absolutely no evidence at all of Ms Jones having any knowledge of or involvement in the actions which allegedly took place inside the bookshop," party chairman Tony McIntyre said.

He said Ms Jones was in central London on Saturday to attend an "unconnected event" and the allegations against her were "false".

'Despicable incident'

Ms Jones said she was "grateful" for Mr McIntyre's quick action.

There were no arrests and no reports of any injuries following the incident at about 18:35 BST.

Ealing Central and Acton MP Rupa Huq tweeted about the "utterly despicable" incident, saying free speech and independent bookshops were "under threat".