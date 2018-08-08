Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sidique Kamara was stabbed to death in Warham Street, Camberwell

A man accused of murdering a London drill rapper has appeared in court.

Sidique Kamara, also known as Incognito and SK, was found fatally stabbed in Warham Street, Camberwell, at 19:20 BST on 1 August.

Kenneth Umezie, of Don Phelan Close, Southwark, appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court charged with the 23-year-old's murder.

The 31-year-old was remanded in custody and ordered to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.

In court, Mr Umezie spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Image copyright @SK017_ Image caption Mr Kamara was known by his rap name Incognito

Twenty-three-year-old Mr Kamara had been cleared of murdering Abdirahman Mohamed in January.

He was found injured with two others who were taken to hospital with non life-threatening stab wounds.

A 16-year-old boy and two men, aged 18 and 19, who were arrested as part of the inquiry have been released under investigation.