Image copyright Met Police Image caption Enrique Facelli admitted attacking neighbour Julian Aubrey at his flat in west London

A former Uruguay diplomat has admitted stabbing an LGBT rights campaigner to death following a "long-standing" dispute between the two neighbours.

Enrique Facelli, 49, attacked Julian Aubrey at his flat in West Kensington, west London, in October last year.

Facelli was due to go on trial but pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility at a hearing at the Old Bailey.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC handed him a hospital order without limit of time.

Mr Aubrey, 55, was formerly co-chairman of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea LGBT liaison group and had been recognised by the Princess Royal for his work counselling victims of sexual abuse.

Tradesmen discovered him lying in the hallway of his flat with 22 stab wounds, the court heard.

Image copyright PA Image caption Julian Aubrey was recognised by the Princess Royal for his work counselling victims of sexual abuse

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Shaftesbury Place, on Warwick Road, on 30 October 2017.

Prosecutor Tom Little QC said the killing followed "many years of allegations and counter-allegations between the neighbours".

He said these had escalated to a point where Facelli showed "extreme signs of paranoia" and had claimed his victim had "studied the dark arts" and was a devil worshipper.

In mitigation, Patrick Gibbs QC said Facelli had been an intelligent individual who spent 18 years working as the cultural attaché for the embassy of Uruguay in London.

But he had been "driven quite out of his wits" and had been sectioned before the killing, Mr Gibbs said.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Aubrey's sister said: "Julian did not deserve such an evil and horrific death."

She described him as a "kind, sensitive, gentle, sincere and caring" man.