Image copyright Bookmarks Image caption Police were called to the Bookmarks store central London on Saturday evening

A socialist bookshop in central London has been attacked by "mask-wearing fascists", it has been claimed.

Bookmarks said the store in Fitzrovia was targeted by group who "attempted to intimidate staff and customers and to destroy books and materials" on Saturday.

The Met Police said officers were called to reports of a protest at the bookshop at about 18:35 BST.

No-one was injured and no arrests have been made.

Writing on Facebook, Bookmarks said: "We will not let this happen! Never Again."

A press release issued by anti-racism group Stand Up To Racism claimed some of the attackers held placards which read "British Bolshevik Cult", while one wore a mask of US President Donald Trump.

A member of staff told the organisation that books on Islamophobia were "ridiculed and thrown around".

Ealing Central and Acton MP Rupa Huq tweeted of the "utterly despicable" incident, saying free speech and independent bookshops were "under threat".

Support also came from singer Billy Bragg, who wrote on Twitter: "Bookmarks socialist bookshop has been attacked by mask wearing fascists. Send them your solidarity."

His post was shared by children's author Michael Rosen, while writer Jonathan Coe tweeted "this is shocking".

Police said an appointment was made for officers to speak to the complainant.