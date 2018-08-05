Image caption The man died on Cambridge Gardens, in Kingston-Upon-Thames, in the early hours

A murder inquiry has begun after a man was stabbed to death in south-west London.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was found in Cambridge Gardens, Kingston upon Thames, by emergency crews after they were called at about 02:15 BST.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene but pronounced dead about 45 minutes later.

The Met said a "large crime scene" remains in place and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Officers are in the process of informing the victim's next of kin.