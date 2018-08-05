Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Clapham Road in Stockwell

A woman has died after a hit-and-run crash in south-west London.

The pedestrian, aged in her 20s, died at the scene from "critical injuries" as a result of the crash on Clapham Road, Stockwell, at about 04:00 BST, the Met Police said.

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car who they say "made off from the scene at speed".

No arrests have been made as inquiries continue and road closures remain in place.

The Metropolitan Police is appealing for information and particularly wants to hear from any eye-witnesses and motorists who may have dashcam footage.

Det Sgt Jose-Paulo Qureshi, of the Met, said: "A young woman has lost her life. I would urge the driver concerned to contact police at the earliest opportunity.

"Equally there are those who saw what happened in this busy part of Stockwell and we need them to call the witness line and give information."

The woman's next of kin are in the process of being informed, the Met said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.