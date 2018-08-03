Image caption The Grenfell Tower fire claimed the lives of 72 people in June 2017

A 33-year-old man has been charged with fraudulently obtaining money meant for Grenfell Tower survivors and bereaved families.

Antonio Gouveia is charged with two counts of fraud by false representation and will appear in court later.

It is claimed he is neither a survivor of the tragedy nor someone left bereaved by the tragedy.

The fire in the tower block in North Kensington in west London, in June 2017, claimed the lives of 72 people.