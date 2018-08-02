Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kordian Filmanowicz killed his grandmother and the family cat and dog two months after being released from a psychiatric unit

A mentally ill man who killed his grandmother in a "frenzied and vicious" attack has been handed an indefinite hospital order.

Kordian Filmanowicz, 21, who has paranoid schizophrenia, gouged out Ilona Czuper's eyes and smashed her skull with a paving slab at her home in Mitcham, south-west London.

He had been released from a psychiatric hospital two months earlier.

A judge said Filmanowicz should remain at a secure unit without a time limit.

Filmanowicz stabbed and slashed 62-year-old Ms Czuper more than 60 times during the attack on 6 July 2017.

He went on to crush the heads of the family's pet cat and dog before calmly walking away from the garden of the property in Edgehill Road.

Filmanowicz admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at the Old Bailey.

'Demons behind eyes'

In a victim impact statement, his mother Marta said the family had been "destroyed" by his illness, but insisted she "did not give birth to a murderer".

Judge Anthony Leonard QC told the defendant: "She says nothing can get her mother back but she asks for help in getting you back by getting you the right treatment."

The trial at the Old Bailey heard that after returning to the UK from his native Poland in 2016, Filmanowicz became obsessed with demons and believed he was Jesus.

Prosecutor James Mulholland QC told the court Filmanowicz believed eyes "represented the demons of those behind them".

Mr Mulholland said the defendant spent six months in psychiatric hospitals but was released on medication on 8 May 2017 after senior psychiatrists said he had made a "huge improvement".

During his stay at a unit in Croydon in 2016, he threatened to remove a member of staff's eyes with a plastic teaspoon.

Visits by mental health teams "slowed down" as a result of the family moving into the area covered by the South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust, Mr Mulholland said.

Judge Leonard said he would be surprised if the defendant was deemed fit to be released in under 10 years.