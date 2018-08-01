Image copyright Google Image caption Police officers found three men with stab wounds on Warham Street in Camberwell

A man has died and two others have been injured in a stabbing in south-east London.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Warham Street, Camberwell, at 19:20 BST where officers found the men with stab wounds.

The London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance also attended but one of the men died at the scene.

Two men who were arrested close to the scene on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.

Officers are in the process of informing the dead man's next of kin.

The attack happened on the same street where 17-year-old Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was found with a fatal gunshot wound in May.

At the time Rhyhiem's mother, Pretana Morgan, called for a halt in the wave of violence in the capital.

"Let my son be the last and be an example to everyone. Just let it stop. What must be, must be," she said.

"It's not about race, it's not about nation, it's not about culture. Nothing. It's just a human race."