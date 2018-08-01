Image caption The planning application involved closing the India Club to refurbish the budget hotel it is based in

An Indian restaurant in central London has been saved by planners who said it was "culturally important".

Westminster Council's planning committee said the India Club, based in a hotel on The Strand, was an important cultural and night-time venue.

The committee rejected an application to upgrade the budget hotel by adding rooms and closing the restaurant.

But the freeholders said they remained "confident" they could find a way to "improve" the building.

Marston Properties wanted to refurbish the Hotel Strand Continental by creating 30 en-suite bedrooms instead of the current 26, which would involve closing the restaurant, bar, and a ground-floor shop.

Image copyright India Club Image caption The future of the club was called into question when Historic England refused to make the venue a listed building

More than 26,000 people signed a petition opposing the plans ahead of Tuesday's committee meeting, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Ealing Southall MP Virendra Sharma was among those to support the petition.

The India Club was founded by the UK's first Indian high commissioner, Krishna Menon, in 1946 and moved to The Strand in 1964.

Its co-founders were Lady Edwina Mountbatten - the wife of the last governor of India - and Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister.

The club also has links to the India League, which campaigned for India's independence from Britain.

'Spiritual home'

Owner Yadgar Marker said the restaurant was "a constant reminder of Westminster's multicultural identity and Indo-British friendship".

Customer Kusoom Vadgama said she has been coming to the club since 1953.

"I did not know a single soul in London, so I went to the India Club," she said. "It is my spiritual home."

Marston Properties' managing director Caroline Marston said the firm was still considering a "slightly amended scheme" to improve the building, including putting in a new lift.