Boy, 14, denies Archway attempted murder
- 31 July 2018
A 14-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of another teenager in north London.
At Wood Green Crown Court, the defendant, who cannot be identified, also pleaded not guilty to possession of a bladed article.
He was charged after another 14-year-old boy was attacked on 1 July in Archway.
Judge Peter Ader released the defendant on conditional bail ahead of a seven-day trial set for 18 February.