RideLondon cycle death: Nigel Buchan-Swanson 'died doing something he loved'
A 69-year-old man who collapsed while taking part in the RideLondon cycle race has died.
Nigel Buchan-Swanson, from Chichester, had a cardiac arrest in Ockley Road about 56 miles into the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 event on Sunday.
Fellow riders and medics at the scene tried to help him. He was married with three children and six grandchildren.
His wife Deborah said: "He was a very experienced cyclist and died doing something he loved".
She said: "Nigel was a much loved husband, father and grandfather."
The event organisers said Mr Buchan-Swanson had been raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
"Everyone involved in Prudential RideLondon would like to express our sincere condolences to Nigel's family and friends", they said.
A total of 26,720 riders completed the event on Sunday.