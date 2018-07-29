Image copyright @Zovarish/PA Image caption Sixty firefighters and eight fire engines were deployed to the blaze in Harrow

A passerby rescued a woman, a man and a baby from a blazing building in north-west London.

Flames shot out of the roof of the flats above a shop in Pinner Road, Harrow, just after 22:00 BST on Saturday.

The occupants were led to safety by someone who saw the smoke coming from the building.

The second floor and roof of the building were destroyed, London Fire Brigade said.

Nobody was injured and sixty firefighters had the blaze under control by 00:40.

The cause is being investigated.