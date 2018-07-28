Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A2016 Eastern Way in Thamesmead shortly before 08:45 BST

A man in a horse and cart has been killed in a crash with a car in south-east London.

The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead on Eastern Way, Thamesmead, shortly before 08:45 BST.

The horse was also seriously injured and had to be put down.

A 30-year-old motorist was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. Police are contacting the deceased's next-of-kin and have appealed for witnesses.