Horse-and-cart driver killed in crash in Thamesmead
- 28 July 2018
A man in a horse and cart has been killed in a crash with a car in south-east London.
The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead on Eastern Way, Thamesmead, shortly before 08:45 BST.
The horse was also seriously injured and had to be put down.
A 30-year-old motorist was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. Police are contacting the deceased's next-of-kin and have appealed for witnesses.