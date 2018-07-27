Christine Lampard's stalker sentenced

Image copyright PA Image caption Christine Lampard said the "disturbing" tweets caused her so much concern she showed them to her husband

A stalker has been sentenced for bombarding TV presenter Christine Lampard with a series of "very nasty" tweets.

At Isleworth Crown Court Christof King, 39, of Mowbray Road, Brent, was handed a nine-month sentence, suspended for two years.

King sent letters and turned up at the house she shares with footballer husband Frank Lampard more than once.

King had pleaded guilty to stalking, but denied sending the tweets.