Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots were fired at police officers during a pursuit through east London.

The Met was alerted to suspects with a gun in Lascelles Close, Leytonstone, at about 22:45 BST on Thursday.

Armed officers responded and shortly after a car failed to stop on request.

Scotland Yard said "a number of shots were fired towards officers" during the pursuit and police also opened fire but there were no reports of injuries.

A spokesman from the Metropolitan Police said trio arrested had been taken to an east London police station and remained in custody.

"The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed as is routine," he added.