London

Barking stabbing: Men arrested over Abdulrahman Juma murder

  • 26 July 2018
Related Topics
Abdulrahman Nassor Juma Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Abdulrahman Nassor Juma was found stabbed in Barking on 17 May

Two men have been arrested over over a fatal stabbing in north London.

Abdulrahman Nassor Juma, 23, known to his friends as Mani, was attacked in Crows Road, Barking, at about 23:30 BST on 17 May.

Police and paramedics found him suffering from multiple wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Fahad Sued, 22, has previously been charged with murder, two other men bailed and a fourth man released under investigation.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites