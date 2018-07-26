Image copyright Met Police Image caption Abdulrahman Nassor Juma was found stabbed in Barking on 17 May

Two men have been arrested over over a fatal stabbing in north London.

Abdulrahman Nassor Juma, 23, known to his friends as Mani, was attacked in Crows Road, Barking, at about 23:30 BST on 17 May.

Police and paramedics found him suffering from multiple wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Fahad Sued, 22, has previously been charged with murder, two other men bailed and a fourth man released under investigation.