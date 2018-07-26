Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Seventy-two people died after the London tower block fire in June 2017

A 58-year-old man has been charged with fraud in relation to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Derrick Peters, of no fixed address, is accused of fraud and attempting to pervert the course of justice. The fraud relates to him receiving cash and hotel accommodation.

He is due to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 23 August and remains in custody.

Seventy-two people died after the London tower block fire in June 2017.