Image copyright Google Image caption People gave the victim first aid after he was found injured in Denmark Road, Camberwell

An 18-year-old man believed to be a moped passenger has died in a stabbing in London.

People gave him first aid after he was found injured in Denmark Road, Camberwell, at about 18:55 BST on Wednesday.

The man was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The Met has launched a murder inquiry and said the victim was on a moped with someone else who left him at the scene. No arrests have been made.

'Tragic'

Det Ch Insp Simon Harding said: "We need to trace the moped and also the person who brought the victim to the scene.

"It's important we establish where the victim initially received his injuries.

"This is a tragic incident which has resulted in yet another young person being fatally stabbed in London."

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. The man's next of kin has been informed.

There have been more than 80 violent deaths in the capital in 2018, including at least 53 fatal stabbings.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted he was "deeply saddened" by the latest "senseless loss of life".