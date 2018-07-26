Image copyright Angelica Malin Image caption The fire broke out on the top floor of a five-storey building

About 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of flats in north west London.

The London Fire Brigade was called out to a fire on the top floor of the five storey building in Inglewood Road, West Hampstead, shortly after 01:00 BST.

The service says there are currently 15 engines at the scene dealing with the incident.

There are no reports of any people being injured or evacuated from the affected flats.

The service said it was "very visible for miles around", but the cause of it is not yet known.

Angelica Malin lives near to the flats and can see the blaze from her bedroom window.

"I can see firefighters inside as the roof is on fire and there's two men on cranes working on putting the roof fire out," she said.

"It's so scary - my flat is filled with the smell of smoke. The firemen have been amazing and I feel comforted by the incredible response."