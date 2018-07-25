Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage shows Dagenham car attack

Two men have been jailed for killing a drug dealer who was stabbed to death after being ambushed by a rival gang.

Raja Ali's car was rammed and then blocked in at the side by two vehicles in Dagenham on 25 September 2016.

Haziq Raza, 24, and Navarda Rhooms, 26, both from Ilford, were jailed for 10 years each having previously been found guilty of manslaughter.

During Tuesday's sentencing at the Old Bailey they were also jailed for three years having admitted violent disorder.

The sentences for both men will run concurrently.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Haziq Raza and Navarda Rhooms (l-r) handed themselves into police in January this year

Two other men - Abubakar Bana, from Hornchurch, Essex, and Jordon Archambie, of Stratford, east London - were previously convicted of manslaughter.

The jury heard the attack was caught on CCTV which showed the victim's car being rammed by one vehicle and then blocked in by another car.

Mr Ali then ran from the car but was chased and stabbed.

The court heard the defendants fled the country after the attack but handed themselves into police in January this year.