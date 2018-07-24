Image copyright Met Police Image caption Fatima Khan posted a video on social media of Khalid Safi as he lay dying

A woman who posted a video on Snapchat of her on-off boyfriend as he lay dying has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Fatima Khan, 21, was found guilty of killing Khalid Safi, 18, from Ilford, east London, who died from stab wounds in December 2016.

It was alleged his killer was in league with love rival Raza Khan, 19, who is currently on the run.

Khan, dubbed the "Snapchat Queen" due to her social media habits, was found not guilty of murder.

Sentencing will take place on 30 July.

The trial at the Old Bailey heard that Khan arranged for Mr Khan, a rival for her affections, to kill Mr Safi.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Khalid Safi was stabbed to death in December 2016

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Raza Khan is wanted for the murder of Khalid Safi

CCTV images shown in court showed her calmly filming Mr Safi bleeding to death.

She then shared the video on Snapchat alongside an abusive message.

Khan's own defence lawyer told jurors that her social media "obsession" was "not healthy".