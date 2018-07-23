Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kordian Filmanowicz beat his grandmother over the head

A man has pleaded guilty to killing his grandmother at her south London home.

Ilona Czuper was beaten over the head and found with serious injuries in the back garden of her home on Edgehill Road in Mitcham on 6 July 2017.

Paramedics and police attended but the 63-year-old died at the scene.

Earlier, Kordian Filmanowicz, 21, of no fixed address, admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility at the Old Bailey.

The guilty plea was accepted by the prosecution, while a charge of murder was left on file.

Judge Anthony Leonard said: "You have done the right thing this morning by pleading to the count of manslaughter."

He told Filmanowicz that his sentence would include some form of hospital treatment.

Sentencing is expected to take place on 31 July.