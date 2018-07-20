The annual summer opening of Buckingham Palace to members of the public is even more special this year, as it is marking the 70th birthday of the Prince of Wales.

Use our 360 video to walk through the palace's rooms and discover for yourself some of the most treasured objects in the Royal Collection Trust.

Use your mouse, track pad or arrow buttons to look left, right, up and down.

It will not work in the Safari web browser - and is best experienced on the YouTube mobile app.

360 filming courtesy of Buckingham Palace.