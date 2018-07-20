Image copyright @Mishtrish Image caption About 50 firefighters tackled a tower block fire near Edmonton Green Shopping Centre

About 50 firefighters were called to tackle a north London tower block fire.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) deployed 10 fire engines to a block of flats next to Edmonton Green Shopping Centre on North Mall.

Part of a four-bedroom flat on the sixth floor was alight after the fire broke out just after 17.30 BST. It was under control by 19.10, the LFB said.

Around 50 residents were evacuated, and one man had to be led to safety by crews wearing breathing apparatus.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.