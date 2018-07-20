Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jordan Bailey-Mascoll was jailed for several offences including murder and three robberies

A man has been jailed for life after he murdered a young father and stole his watch in Greenwich, south east London.

Danny Pearce, 31, was stabbed to death by Jordan Bailey-Mascoll as he was mugged by two armed men on King William Walk on 15 July, 2017.

Bailey-Mascoll, 25, from Dartford, was convicted of murder and other offences at Woolwich Crown Court on 8 June.

He was jailed at the same court and told to serve at least 34 years in prison.

In addition to murder, Bailey-Mascoll was jailed for three robbery offences, possession of a firearm with intent, possession of an imitation firearm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

The court heard how on the night of his murder Mr Pearce was walking with his girlfriend and two friends to a parked car after leaving a jazz club on Nevada Street.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Danny Pearce had his watch stolen from him in the attack

Shortly after midnight he was confronted by two men on a moped, one of whom was Bailey-Mascoll.

The Met Police say a second man, aged 21, who was also arrested over Mr Pearce's death has been released under investigation.