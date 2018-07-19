Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called just after midday to reports of a seriously injured woman in Uxbridge Road

A woman in her 20s has died in Hanwell, west London.

Emergency services were called just after midday to reports of a seriously injured woman in Uxbridge Road.

Officers, paramedics and London's Air Ambulance attended, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:50, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police said they are treating her death as unexplained but added that a 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.