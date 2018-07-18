Image copyright @seren75 Image caption Social media users said they saw a fire engine head across the airfield

A number of planes at Heathrow Airport have been disrupted after its control tower was forced to evacuate.

The alarm on the airfield meant several flights were unable to land or take-off from the airport.

Flights were forced to divert to Gatwick and Stansted airports, while some had to return to their original destinations after take-off.

Heathrow Airport said the alarm has been investigated, and "operations" have started to resume.

A spokeswoman for the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said: "the control tower had been evacuated" after an alarm was triggered.

Heathrow Airport has tweeted to apologise for the delays: