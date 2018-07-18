Image copyright BBC/OnTheCorner Image caption Former Lib Dem councillor Duwayne Brooks is among 10 people shortlisted for the Tory mayoral candidacy

Ten people have been shortlisted to be the Conservative Party's London mayoral candidate in 2020.

The shortlist is made up of four female and six male nominees.

One of the candidates is former Lewisham Lib Dem councillor Duwayne Brooks OBE, who was a friend of Stephen Lawrence.

Tory MP Paul Scully described the list as "fantastic" and said it was "one which reflects the diversity and dynamism of London".

At the last mayoral elections in May 2016, Labour's Sadiq Khan defeated the Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith.

The Green Party's Sian Berry was third in the 2016 race and Lib Dem Caroline Pidgeon came fourth. Peter Whittle's fifth place was UKIP's best ever result in London.

Boris Johnson remains the only Conservative mayor of London, following election victories in 2008 and 2012.

The Tories said the 10 people shortlisted came "from a wide range of backgrounds, including business, politics and the charity sector".

Full list of Conservative candidates for Mayor of London election in 2020

• Shaun Bailey

• Andrew Boff

• Duwayne Brooks

• Alison Cork

• Kevin Davis

• Simone Finn

• Ruby McGregor-Smith

• Joy Morrissey

• Kulveer Ranger

• Andrew Rosindell