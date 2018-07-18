Image copyright Getty Images

A 26-year-old man has been charged with fraud in relation to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Seventy-one people died in the west London tower block fire on 14 June last year.

Yonatan Eyob, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court to face one charge of fraud by false representation.

In a separate case, police released a 57-year-old man on suspicion of fraud and released him under investigation.