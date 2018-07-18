London

Huge Jeff Goldblum statue erected next to Tower Bridge

  • 18 July 2018
Jeff Goldblum statue Image copyright PA
Image caption The statue mimics a pose Goldblum made in Jurassic Park, which was released 25 years ago.

A 25ft (7.6m) statue of Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum has been put up in the shadows of Tower Bridge.

The monument marks the 25th anniversary of the film Jurassic Park, in which Goldblum played Dr Ian Malcolm.

The statue, which is said to weigh 150kg (330lb), has become a temporary tourist attraction on London's south bank off the River Thames.

It will be based at Potters Fields Park next to City Hall until Thursday 26 July.

Image copyright PA
Image caption Jurassic Park was directed by Steven Speilberg and won several awards
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The statue will be on London's south bank for just over one week

The statue has attracted plenty of attention on social media, with fans reacting positively on Twitter.

