Huge Jeff Goldblum statue erected next to Tower Bridge
- 18 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 25ft (7.6m) statue of Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum has been put up in the shadows of Tower Bridge.
The monument marks the 25th anniversary of the film Jurassic Park, in which Goldblum played Dr Ian Malcolm.
The statue, which is said to weigh 150kg (330lb), has become a temporary tourist attraction on London's south bank off the River Thames.
It will be based at Potters Fields Park next to City Hall until Thursday 26 July.
The statue has attracted plenty of attention on social media, with fans reacting positively on Twitter.
Omg an effigy of my fav person ever @nowtv #JurassicJeff @jeffgoldblum pic.twitter.com/dWBrQBG6lk— Shannon Marie Harmon (@shazzah_harm) July 18, 2018
End of Twitter post by @shazzah_harm
Jurassic Jeff is my new favourite thing! 😍 #jurassicjeff @jeffreygoldbIum pic.twitter.com/P8sxxOJxbk— Lene Padda (@Lene12622) July 18, 2018
End of Twitter post by @Lene12622
This statue of Jeff Goldblum's iconic pose is officially London's best sight seeing attraction #JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/y8OTMIOvE2— B-Koceila Lassal (@BelaidKL) July 18, 2018
End of Twitter post by @BelaidKL