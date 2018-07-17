Image copyright @MPSCannHall Image caption Firefighters will remain at the scene of the Wanstead Flats blaze throughout the morning

Firefighters are still dampening down a large grass fire in east London which started on Sunday.

At its height, more than 220 firefighters were tackling the blaze on Wanstead Flats in Redbridge, described as the largest grass fire ever seen in the capital.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Tuesday it was "still smouldering" and advised people to avoid the area.

Road closures remain in place near the scene of the fire, according to police.

Fire commissioner Dany Cotton previously said the force was "praying for rain" as long-lasting hot weather is creating favourable conditions for wild fires.

A spokesman for the LFB said while the fire is now under control, a team of 70 firefighters and 10 engines would "definitely stay on scene throughout the morning".

Advice urging motorists not to park on or drive over the brigade's hoses still applies, the LFB's spokesman added.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage.

The fire service said no-one was hurt and no property was damaged in the Wanstead blaze, which was the same size as 100 football pitches at its peak.

Image copyright @Panos_sniper Image caption There were 40 fire engines and more than 220 firefighters on scene at the height of the incident

The LFB has been called to more than 20 grass fires so far this month.

At the weekend 100 firefighters attended a large grass fire in Feltham, while three LFB engines were sent to help Essex crews with a huge blaze in Ockendon.

There were also smaller grass fires in Woodford Green and Richmond on Sunday.